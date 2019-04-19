EC Project TRUST golf outing June 1 at SHCC

The East Clinton Project Trust golf outing “Swinging for TRUST” will be held June 1 at Snow Hill Country Club.

The event is set for a 1:30 p.m. shotgun start with dinner to follow. Registration begins at 1 p.m.

Cost is $300 per team.

To pre-register or inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Steven Sodini at steven.sodini@eastclinton.org.

There will be raffle prizes and hole prizes as well.

All proceeds go to the 2019-20 EC Project TRUST camps.

The 2018 winning team of Jeremy McGraw, Jason Fox, Anthony Conley and Chad McLees had a 52. The event last year raised $3,652. Sodini said $5,000 is the goal for this year’s tournament.