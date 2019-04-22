WHS tennis extend American lead with 3-2 win

WILMINGTON – Wilmington pushed its lead in the SBAAC American Division to two games with a 3-2 win over Western Brown in tennis action on the WHS courts.

Wilmington leads the American Division with a 7-0 record. The Hurricane is 11-4 overall.

Western Brown is 14-3 overall and 6-2 in the division.

WHS coach Steve Reed said it was a good win for his Hurricane.

Avery Bradshaw and Jack Romer were winners on the singles courts while Jonathan Fender and Caleb Reed had a win at first doubles.

SUMMARY

April 22 2019

@Wilmington High School

Wilmington 3 Western Brown 2

Singles

• Avery Bradshawn defeated Noah Hiler 6-2, 6-3

• Brayden Rhoads was def by Wesley O’Hara 4-6, 4-6

• Jack Romer defeated Wenzel Votava 6-2, 6-2

Doubles

• Jonathan Fender, Caleb Reed defeated Caleb Fite, Dylan Coffey 6-0, 6-1

• Jacob Romer, Brady Henry were def by Austin Kirk, Austin Coffey 6-3, 3-6, 7-10