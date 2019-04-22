NR tennis holds off Clinton-Massie 3-2

NEW RICHMOND – In a battle for third place in the SBAAC American Division, New Richmond held off Clinton-Massie Monday for a 3-2 win.

The Lions are 8-5 overall and 5-3 in the division.

The Falcons drop to 10-5 overall and 3-5 in the American.

“We had to shake-up our lineup because of missing a couple of players for spring break,” CM coach Rod Amburgy said. “New Richmond is a good team and we were right there til the very end with a chance to win.”

SUMMARY

April 22 2019

@New Richmond High School

New Richmond 3 Clinton-Massie 2

• Clayton Amburgy defeated Cade Heflin 6-0, 6-3

• Austin Faucett was def by Lon Lang 2-6, 1-6

• Alex Jones was def by Joe George 1-6, 0-6

Doubles

• Jason Martin, Brennen Swope defeated Max Walls, Chris Dixon 6-1, 7-6

• Abbey Faucett, Caden McKay were def by Jack Nicoloff, Noah Gebhart 5-7, 2-6