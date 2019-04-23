Freshman Scott leads Hurricane to WB title

MT. ORAB – Wilmington freshman Malik Scott was the outstanding male athlete of the meet Monday at the Western Brown Invitational at Buddy LaRosa Stadium.

Scott won three events and finished third in another as the Hurricane won the team title 202 to 172 over the host Broncos.

Blanchester was distant third with 97 points. Clayton Schirmer won the high jump (6-0) and 110-meter high hurdles (16.92) for the Wildcats.

The Hurricane posted numerous wins, including a trio by the fleet-footed Scott. Scott won the 100-meter dash in 11.69 seconds, the 400-meters in 53.33 and the 200 in 23.76. He was third in the long jump (18-2.25).

Wilmington won the 4×100 and 4×400 relays. The 4×100 team ran 45.76 and consisted of Zainne Cowin, Carter Huffman, Grant Mayer and Dre’Aunte Singleton. In the 4×400, Aidan Hester, Ricky Dungan, TJ Killen and Cameron Coomer clocked in at 3:42.76.

Wilmington also won the long jump where Huffman edged Clayton Schirmer by a half inch 19-10.25 to 19-9.75, the pole vault as Mason McIntosh cleared 12-6 to top the field, and the shot put with freshman Brett Brooks posting a 44-7.5 toss.

SUMMARY

April 22 2019

@Western Brown Invitational

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 202 Western Brown 172 Blanchester 97 Western Brown B 58 Georgetown 52 Eastern Sardinia 50 Western Brown C 3 Miami Valley Christian Academy 1

HIGH JUMP: 1-Clayton Schirmer (BL) 6-0; 2-Johnny Schirmer (BL) 5-10; 5-Cameron Coomer (WHS) 5-8; 9-Brandon Glass (WHS) 5-4

DISCUS: 1-Connor Iaroli (WB) 124-4; 3-Matt Grogg (BL) 117-6; 4-Brett Brooks (WHS) 115-1; 5-Andrew Stewart (WHS) 114-3

LONG JUMP: 1-Carter Huffman (WHS) 19-10.25; 2-Clayton Schirmer (BL) 19-9.75; 3-Malik Scott (WHS) 18-2.25; 6-Tanner Kellerman (BL) 15-9.5

POLE VAULT: 1-Mason McIntosh (WHS) 12-6; 3-Ryan Camp (WHS) 11-0; 5-Taylor Cochran (BL) 8-6

SHOT PUT: 1-Brett Brooks (WHS) 44-7.5; 4-John Stewart (WHS) 34-5.5; 10-Andrew Frump (BL) 26-5

4X800 RELAY: 1-Western Brown 8:48.56; 2-Wilmington (Aidan Hester, Tyler Preston, TJ Killen, Josh Andrews) 8:57.46

110 HURDLES: 1-Clayton Schirmer (BL) 16.92; 2-Dre’Aunte Singleton (WHS) 17.68; 3-Carter Stevens (BL) 18.18; 6-Kile Holland (WHS) 21.14

100 DASH: 1-Malik Scott (WHS) 11.69; 3-Grant Mayer (WHS) 11.91; 6-Lucas Thacker (BL) 12.1; 12-Brent Hopkins (BL) 13.54

4X200 RELAY: 1-Western Brown 1:35.52; 2-Wilmington (Zainne Cowin, Carter Huffman, Dre’Aunte Singleton, Brandon Glass) 1:35.91; 3-Blanchester 1:43.63

1600 RUN: 1-Chase Easterling (WB) 4:47.32; 3-Tyler Parks (WHS) 4:53.03; 5-Hunter Browning (BL) 5:01.21; 8-Aidan Hester (WHS) 5:13.95; 9-Bryan Bandow (BL) 5:34.56

4X100 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Zainne Cowin, Carter Huffman, Grant Mayer, Dre’Aunte Singleton) 45.76; 3-Blanchester 48.1

400 DASH: 1-Malik Scott (WHS) 53.33; 4-Cameron Coomer (WHS) 54.8; 5-Ricky Davis (BL) 55.72

300 HURDLES: 1-Jake Finn (WB) 44.55; 2-Dre’Aunte Singleton (WHS) 45.78; 3-Kile Holland (WHS) 48.57

800 RUN: 1-Chase Easterling (WB) 1:59.14; 2-Simon Heys (WHS) 2:00.54; 3-Tanner Creager (BL) 2:09.63; 4-TJ Killen (WHS) 2:14.44

200 DASH: 1-Malik Scott (WHS) 23.76; 2-Carter Huffman (WHS) 24.06; 5-Brady Phillips (BL) 25.25; 6-Lucas Thacker (BL) 25.49

3200 RUN: 1-Owen Young (E) 10:26.92; 2-Josh Andrews (WHS) 10:54.2; 5-Tyler Preston (WHS) 11:19.8; 8-Brett Bandow (BL) 12:50.73

4X400 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Aidan Hester, Ricky Dungan, TJ Killen, Cameron Coomer) 3:42.76; 3-Blanchester 3:47.71

