ROB boys, girls win East Clinton quad meet

LEES CREEK – Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School boys and girls track and field teams won the East Clinton Middle School quad Tuesday at the EC track.

The Lady Hurricane had 83 points while East Clinton had 17 and finished fourth.

Sophie Huffman won the 400- (66.2 seconds), 800- (2:40.2) and 1,600-meter (6:00.7) events for Wilmington.

Timmi Mahanes won a pair of events for East Clinton – the shot put 31-1 and the discus 68-4.

The Wilmington ROB boys won every event and finished with 106.5 points with East Clinton third at 9.5.

Blaize Johnson again hit the line first in three dashes – 100 in 12.4, 200 in 25.5 and 400 in 57.0. Garrett Stoffer won the 800 (2:20.9) and 1,600 (5:21.9) events.

For East Clinton, Spencer Wiget was second in the 100, fourth in the 200 and third in the 400.

SUMMARY

April 23 2019

East Clinton Invitational

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 83 Lynchburg 26 Fayetteville 21 East Clinton 17

100 DASH: 1-Kalyn Rich (L) 13.2; 2-Chloe Sutton (W) 13.6; 4-Abigail Reynolds (EC) 14.9; 5-Brooklynn Hamilton (EC) 15.1

200 DASH: 1-Karlie Tipton (L) 28.1; 2-Chloe Sutton (W) 28.7; 4-Sydney McCord (W) 30.6; 5-Kailyn Mason (W) 33.3

400 DASH: 1-Sophie Huffman (W) 1:06.2; 2-Sydney McCord (W) 1:07.9; 3-Hannah Scott (W) 1:19

800 RUN: 1-Sophie Huffman (W) 2:40.2; 2-Molly Seabaugh (EC) 2:44.1; 4-Addyson Smith (W) 2:52.8; 5-Madilyn Brausch (W) 2:57.4; Emma Simpson (W) 2:58.8

1600 RUN: 1-Sophie Huffman (W) 6:00.7; 2-Madilyn Brausch (W) 6:11.6; 3-Kalli Abbitt (W) 6:47.4; 4-Kaylyn Deaton (EC) 6:49.9

100 HURDLES: 1-Brynn Bryant (W) 18.3; 3-Taliah Billingsley (W) 20.3; 4-Makenna Tolliver (W) 20.5; 5-Charlotte Housh (W) 21.1

200 HURDLES: 1-Taliah Billingsley (W) 34.3; 2-Emma Riddle (W) 34.9; 4-Jozie Jones (EC) 36.3

4×100 RELAY: 1-Lynchburg 55.6; 2-Wilmington (Victoria Piatt, Ryann Morrison, Isabella Allen, Destyne Turner) 56.6

4×200 RELAY: 1-Lynchburg 2:00.1; 2-Wilmington (Victoria Piatt, Ryann Morrison, Destyne Morrison, Sydney McCord) 2:02.6; 3-East Clinton (Abigail Reynolds, Kaylyn Deaton, Brooklynn Hamilton, Molly Seabaugh) 2:13.8

4×400 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Addyson Smith, Makenna Tolliver, Kalli Abbitt, Emma Simpson) 5:17.1

HIGH JUMP: 1-Bryann Bryant (W) 4-4; 2-Danielle Brannon (W) 4-4; 3-Brianna Brunke (W) 4-0; Timmi Mahanes (EC) 3-8

LONG JUMP: 1-Victoria Piatt (W) 12-11.75; 2-Isabella Allen (W) 12-6; 3-Chloe Sutton (W) 12-2

SHOT PUT: 1-Timmi Mahanes (EC) 31-1; 5-Erin Drake (W) 23-11.5; Lindsay Lydy (W) 21-0

DISCUS: 1-Timmi Mahanes (EC) 68-4; 2-Erin Drake (W) 64-3; 5-Lindsay Lydy (W) 56-7

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Wilmington 106.5 Lynchburg 22 East Clinton 9.5 Fayetteville 8

100 DASH: 1-Blaize Johnson (W) 12.4; 2-Deshawn Nance (W) 12.6; 2-Spencer Wiget (EC) 12.6; 4-Devon Snyder (W) 13.2

200 DASH: 1-Blaize Johnson (W) 25.5; 2-Adrien Cody (W) 26.1; 3-Alec Wood (W) 27.4; 4-Spencer Wiget (EC) 27.6; 5-Aiden Price (W) 28.6

400 DASH: 1-Blaize Johnson (W) 57.0; 2-Tanner Killen (W) 60.3; 3-Spencer Wiget (EC) 62.9; 5-Connor Walters (W) 69.0

800 RUN: 1-Garrett Stoffer (W) 2:20.9; 2-Devon Snyder (W) 2:30.7; 4-Caleb Wood (W) 2:39.6; 5-Dylan Arnold (EC) 2:46.9

1600 RUN: 1-Garrett Stoffer (W) 5:21.9; 2-Henry Hildebrandt (W) 5:27.0; 3-Jaden Snyder (W) 5:44.1; 4-Dylan Arnold (EC) 5:44.3; 5-Noah Geggie (W) 5:49.1

110 HURDLES: 1-Jose Morales (W) 19.3; 3-Levi Cochran (W) 20.4; 4-Julius Jackson (W) 21.3

200 HURDLES: 1-Adrien Cody (W) 29.8; 2-Levi Cochran (W) 32.2; 5-Alex Massie (W) 35.1

4×100 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Owen Thackson, Tyler Kramer, Gage Davis, Deshawn Nance) 50.5

4×200 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Owen Thackson, Tyler Kramer, Gage Davis, Deshawn Nance) 1:47.4

4×400 RELAY: 1-Wilmington (Gage Davis, Owen Thackson, Tanner Killen, Garrett Stoffer) 4:14.5

HIGH JUMP: 1-Tyler Kramer (W) 5-3; 2-Teddy Murphy (EC) 4-10; 3-Steven Collins (W) 4-4

LONG JUMP: 1-Adrien Cody (W) 15-9.5; 2-Preston Ziegler (W) 14-0

SHOT PUT: 1-Josh Snell (W) 35-5.5; 2-Leyton Bell (W) 35-4.5; 5-Pharrell Davis (EC) 28-6; Alex Smith (W) 27-11.75

DISCUS: 1-Garrett Steinmetz (W) 102-0; 3-Josh Snell (W) 93-8; 5-Pharrell Davis (EC) 71-6; Lex Frye (EC) 70-2