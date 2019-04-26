Blankenship records 4th ace

Phil Blankenship of Blanchester, second from the left, had his second hole-in-one in two years at Snow Hill Golf Course Wednesday — acing No. 6 during the weekly men’s mixer/skins game. Blankenship made a hole-in-one on No. 12 at Snow Hill in 2018 and also has made two at the Oasis Golf Club in Loveland. It was the second reported hole-in-one at Snow Hill in 2019, according to professional Mike Deters. Wilmington High School golfer Lilly Middleton made a one on No. 12 earlier this year. Pictured with Blankenship are his three partners and witnesses to the hole-in-one, from left to right, Steve Conley, Dr. Craig Forbes and Marc Bolton.

