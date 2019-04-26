Lions keep pace, top Hurricane with big 4th, 8-5

NEW RICHMOND – Scoring seven runs in the fourth inning, New Richmond defeated Wilmington 8-5 Friday in SBAAC American Division baseball.

The loss puts Wilmington at 3-11 overall and 2-6 in the division.

The Lions keep pace with Clinton-Massie at 6-1 in division play. They are 11-4 overall.

“It was a well-played game,” WHS coach Brian Roberts said. “In the end, New Richmond got a couple more hits with runners in scoring position.”

The scoring eruption gave the Lions an 8-2 lead. Wilmington chipped away with a run in the fifth and two in the sixth.

Ben McAllister had three hits and two runs batted in for Wilmington. Alex Meyer, Jordan Tackett, Joey Bush, Brock Rappach, Jeff Spears, Jake Vaughan and Ethan Henson had one hit each for the Hurricane.

Roberts said Matt Spears pitched well in defeat.