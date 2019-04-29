Sectional tennis to begin next week

Blanchester and Clinton-Massie are both at the ATP Family Tennis Center in the Division II sectional.

None of the players were seeded.

Play begins 8:30 a.m. May 9 and will continue with semifinals and finals on 9 a.m. May 11. The top four players advance to the district tournament.

Wilmington will play at Centerville in the Division I sectional while East Clinton will play at Centerville in the Division II sectional.

Brackets were not posted for these tournaments as of presstime.

The Division I tournament begins with first-round singles matches at Fairmont High School 4 p.m. May 9 and singles and doubles matches 9 a.m. May 10 at Centerville. The finals and semifinals will be held 9 a.m. May 11.

In the Division II tournament, first-round singles matches begin 4 p.m. May 8 with play continuing 9 a.m. May 9 and 9 a.m. May 11.

The top four players advance to the district tournament in each tournament.