Massie blanks Goshen to move to 21-3

GOSHEN – Clinton-Massie may not catch Western Brown for the SBAAC American Division championship this season.

But the Lady Falcons are steadily putting together another strong season.

Clinton-Massie blanked Goshen 5-0 Tuesday to go to 21-3 on the year, 7-2 in the American.

The Warriors drop to 10-9, 3-5.

Lindsey Carter improved to 8-1 on the mound, striking out 14 Goshen batters. Hailey Clayborn had two hits and two runs batted in.

GOSHEN

SUMMARY

April 30 2019

@Goshen High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Goshen 0

CM 012.020.0…..5

GO 000.000.0…..0

(5) CLINTON-MASSIE (ab-r-h-rbi) Carter 4-0-1-0 Sivert 4-1-1-0 Lay 4-2-2-0 Anderson 4-1-2-0 Drake 2-0-2-1 Hickey 4-0-0-0 Clayborn 4-1-2-2 Doan 3-0-0-0 Florea 3-0-1-1

HBP: Drake 2

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Carter (W, 8-1)^7^7^0^0^1^14