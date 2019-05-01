Felicity edges East Clinton softball 5-3

FELICITY – Felicity scored four runs in the first and held off East Clinton 5-3 Wednesday in SBAAC National Division softball action.

The Lady Astros are 5-9 overall and 2-9 in the division. Felicity is 15-4 overall and 9-3 in the National.

Kate Durbin belted a two-run homer in the fourth to make it a 4-2 game. She finished with two hits as did Taylor Boeckmann and Kiera Brightman.

SUMMARY

May 1 2019

@Felicity High School

Felicity 5 East Clinton 3

E 000.201.0…..3

F 400.010.x…..5

(3) EAST CLINTON (ab-r-h-rbi) Boeckmann 2-2-2-0 Campbell 4-0-1-0 Durbin 2-1-2-2 Boggs 4-0-1-0 Brightman 4-0-2-0 Luttrell 3-0-1-0 Rolfe 4-0-0-0 Kessler 4-0-1-0 Talbott 3-0-1-0 Peacock 1-0-0-0

2B: Boeckmann

3B: Luttrell

HR: Durbin

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Campbell (L)^6^6^5^NA^3^0