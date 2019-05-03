Wilmington HS lacrosse blanks Xenia 13-0

The Wilmington High School lacrosse team defeated Xenia 13-0 on Wednesday at Alumni Field on Senior Night.

Seniors were honored at their final home match – Justus Farris, Canon Ford, Logan Frazier, Sterling Harris, Garrett Hickey, Ryan Lewis, Bailey McVay and Devin Scarberry.

Logan Frazier led the WHS attack with five goals.

Conner Mitchell and McVay had two goals each while Ford, Sam Eastes, Rudy Cresswell and Dylan Dummitt had one goal each.

Jake Frazier handed out two assists. Ford, McVay and Peyton Hibbard had one assist each.

Bryson McVay posted the shutout in goal for the Hurricane.

Coach Adam Shultz said, “Our transitions and rides put us on the offensive half of the field. All 10 athletes on the field played offense and defense in the win.”

Wilmington is 4-9 on the year.