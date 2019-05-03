Massie track, field dominates BT, LC, FP

FAYETTEVILLE – The Clinton-Massie boys and girls track and field teams dominated the field Thursday in a meet at Fayetteville-Perry High School.

The Massie girls had 119 points while runnerup Lynchburg finished with 50. The CM boys finished with 128 points. Bethel-Tate was second with 57.

For the boys, Clinton-Massie won 14 of 17 events, including three of four relays.

Alec McDonald won the long jump (19-2.5), the 110-meter hurdles (15.5) and the 300-meter hurdles (44.3).

Carter Frank won the 200- and 400-meter dashes.

Tate Olberding (high jump), Seth Schmidt (discus), Braden Rolf (pole vault), Ty Beam (shot put), Devon Noble (100) and Luke Lentine (3200) also won events for the Falcons.

For the girls, Clinton-Massie won 11 of the 17 events, including all four relays.

Rylee Richardson won the 100-meter hurdles (15.9) and the 200-meter dash (29.2). Kaylynn Woolverton won the pole vault (7-0) and the 300-meter hurdles (53.9)

Molly Lynch (long jump), Emma Muterspaw (1600) and AJ Houseman (800) also won events for the Lady Falcons.

May 2 2019

@Fayetteville-Perry High School

Boys Results

TEAM SCORES: Clinton-Massie A 128 Bethel-Tate 57 Lynchburg 44 Fayetteville 18 Clinton-Massie C 3 Clinton-Massie B 2

HIGH JUMP: Olberding, CM, 6-0; Burge, LC, 5-4; Wetzel, B, 5-4

DISCUS: Schmidt, CM, 121-2; DeMaris, B, 118-7; Hagerman, CM, 118-3.5; Swope, CM, 104-10.5; Beam, CM, 102-0.5

LONG JUMP: McDonald, CM, 19-2.5; May, CM, 18-0.5; Brown, LC, 17-0

POLE VAULT: Rolf, CM, 10-0; Reese, B, 9-6; Woolverton, CM, 9-0

SHOT PUT: Beam, CM, 44-7.5; Johnson, LC, 40-11.5; Schmidt, CM, 40-1

4X800 RELAY: Bethel-Tate 9:22.1; Clinton-Massie 9:23.7; Lynchburg 10:44.5

110 HURDLES: McDonald, CM, 15.5; Balon, LC, 18l5; Martin, CM, 18.8

100 DASH: Noble, CM, 11.2; Glenn, B, 11.6; Lamb, CM, 11.8

4X200 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 1:38.4; Lynchburg 1:42.6; Bethel-Tate 1:45.9

1600 RUN: Eyre, B, 5:16.9; Tibis, F, 5:28.9; Fisher, CM, 5:33.9; Green, CM, 5:52.1

4X100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 47.4; Bethel-Tate 50.2; Lynchburg 51.5

400 DASH: Frank, CM, 55.1; Burge, LC, 59.2; Bohl, LC, 60.6

300 HURDLES: McDonald, CM, 44.3; Olberding, CM, 45.9; Balon, LC, 46.1

800 RUN: Eyre, B, 2:17.9; McDowell, CM, 2:19.1; Hayes, CM, 2:26.9

200 DASH: Frank, CM, 24.4 (24.34); Noble, CM, 24.4 (24.35); Brown, LC< 25.8; Wilkin, LC, 25.8

3200 RUN: Lentine, CM, 12:07.3; Sayles, B, 12:07.6; Bergger, LC, 13:04.8; Gerschbacher, CM, 13:06.8

4X400 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 3:48.5; Bethel-Tate 3:54.4; Lynchburg 3:57.6

Girls Results

TEAM SCORES: Clinton-Massie 119 Lynchburg 50 Bethel-Tate 44 Lynchburg 24

HIGH JUMP: Leggett, F, 4-4; Pohl, LC, 4-4; Moritz, CM, 4-4

DISCUS: Walker, LC, 75-1; Fisher, CM, 64-1; Crumpton, B, 51-9

LONG JUMP: Lynch, CM, 13-7; Moritz, CM, 13-4.5; Laymon, LC, 12-1.5

POLE VAULT: Woolverton, CM, 7-0

SHOT PUT: Walker, LC, 27-2; Crosley, F, 26-6.5; Fisher, CM, 21-10.5

4X800 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 11:34.6; Bethel-Tate 12:25.6; Lynchburg 12:32.9

100 HURDLES: Richardson, CM, 15.9; Woolverton, CM, 18.6; Liscomb, B, 20.5

100 DASH: Lockwood, F, 13.4; Wellman, CM, 13.8; Doyle, CM, 13.9

4X200 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 1:58.2; Bethel-Tate 2:09.1; Lynchburg 2:15.5

1600 RUN: Muterspaw, CM, 6:19.1; McCamin, LC, 6:25.9; Rubel, LC, 6:27.7; Spiewak, CM, 6:59.8

4X100 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 54.9; Bethel-Tate 57.9; Lynchburg 62.1

400 DASH: Giwert, BT, 1:09.9; Cole, CM, 1:12.9; Young, CM, 1:14.6

300 HURDLES: Woolverton, CM, 53.9; Moritz, CM, 57.4; Miller, B, 59.5

800 RUN: Houseman, CM, 2:52.2; Robinson, CM, 2:59.1; Zweisler, LC, 3:17.8

200 DASH: Richardson, CM, 29.2; Lynch, CM, 29.3; Brioli, LC, 31.3

3200 RUN: Van Hook, B, 13:35.4; Muterspaw, CM, 14:12.9; Spiewak, CM, 15:22.6

4X400 RELAY: Clinton-Massie 4:59.6; Bethel-Tate 5:06.1; Lynchburg 5:07.7

Clinton-Massie hurdlers Alec McDonald (left) and Rylee Richardson (right) combined to win five events Thursday at Fayetteville-Perry High School. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_CM_hurdlers.jpg Clinton-Massie hurdlers Alec McDonald (left) and Rylee Richardson (right) combined to win five events Thursday at Fayetteville-Perry High School.