10th annual Sugartree Ministries golf June 21 at Majestic Springs

The 10th annual Sugartree Ministries / Your Father’s Kitchen / Joe’s Java golf outing will be held June 21 at Majestic Springs Golf Course.

Registration and lunch will begin at 11 a.m. The tournament will begin at 12:30 p.m.

Tournament and hole sponsorship opportunities, as well as donations, are available.

To play in the event, a foursome costs $340.

Among the prizes offered is a 2019 Chevrolet Cruze sedan from Bush Auto Place for a hole-in-one on the 165-yard par 3 17th hole.

Last year’s winning team, sponsored by People’s Bank, consisted of Gabby Wedding, Chip Phillips, Nikki Custis and Chad Custis. They shot a 56.

For more information contact Ron Cordy at 937-218-0370 or Lee Sandlin at 513-646-3452.