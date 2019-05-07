4-under 32 wins senior outing at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dick Mitchener, Rocky Long, Clarence Cross and Bill Ross had a 4-under par 32 Tuesday and finished on top in the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners birdied Nos. 1, 2, 7 and 8.

The rest of the field:

• 33: Gary Newbry, Denny Kruszka, Gary Bishop

• 34: Jerry Hatton, Steve Olinger, Jim Luck

• 35: French Hatfield, Kenny Hill, Keith Hill

• 35: Rusty Smethwick, Bernie Rosenow, Herb Johnson, Carl Wright

• 36: Ed Blohm, Cliff Curtis, Don Sicurella, Bruce Barrett