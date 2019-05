Jacobyansky choose Saint Vincent College

Wilmington High School senior Sam Jacobyansky has chosen Saint Vincent College to play basketball next season. Saint Vincent College is a Division III institution in Latrobe, Pa. Saint Vincent is a member of the Eastern College Athletic Conference. In the photo, from left to right, Ruth Jacobyansky, Shannon Jacobyansky, Sam Jacobyansky, Marko Anicic; back row, Terrance Smith, SVC head coach, and Michael Noszka.

Wilmington High School senior Sam Jacobyansky has chosen Saint Vincent College to play basketball next season. Saint Vincent College is a Division III institution in Latrobe, Pa. Saint Vincent is a member of the Eastern College Athletic Conference. In the photo, from left to right, Ruth Jacobyansky, Shannon Jacobyansky, Sam Jacobyansky, Marko Anicic; back row, Terrance Smith, SVC head coach, and Michael Noszka. https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/05/web1_thumbnail_IMG_5154.jpg Wilmington High School senior Sam Jacobyansky has chosen Saint Vincent College to play basketball next season. Saint Vincent College is a Division III institution in Latrobe, Pa. Saint Vincent is a member of the Eastern College Athletic Conference. In the photo, from left to right, Ruth Jacobyansky, Shannon Jacobyansky, Sam Jacobyansky, Marko Anicic; back row, Terrance Smith, SVC head coach, and Michael Noszka.