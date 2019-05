WAYNESVILLE – Unable to get a timely hit, the Wilmington High School baseball team lost to Waynesville 4-0 Tuesday night.

Wilmington, 3-14 on the year, left the bases loaded in the sixth inning.

“We have struggled to get the big hit with runners in scoring position this season,” Hurricane coach Brian Roberts said.

Ben McAllister pitched well for Wilmington, Roberts said.

Alex Meyer had two hits and Joey Bush had one.