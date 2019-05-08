With 10-0 tourney win, BHS gets third shot at WHS

BLANCHESTER – With a convincing 10-0 win over Clark Montessori Wednesday in a Division III Sectional softball game at Blanchester High School, the Ladycats softball team will play for a sectional title Monday afternoon.

Blanchester will face SBAAC rival and state-ranked Williamsburg 5 p.m. Monday at Indian Hill High School with a berth in the district tournament on the line.

Blanchester is 5-18 on the year while Williamsburg is 23-1 and ranked No. 9 in the latest state poll among Division III teams.

WHS won both meetings during the regular season with BHS – 10-0 and 21-5.