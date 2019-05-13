Williamsburg ends Blanchester season 7-0

INDIAN HILL – Williamsburg parlayed a five-run fifth inning into a 7-0 win over Blanchester Monday in a Division III Cincinnati Sectional softball game.

Blanchester finishes its season at 5-19. Williamsburg advances to a district championship game with a 27-1 record.

“This was the final game for our three seniors, Kassidy Abney, Elecia Patton and Savanna Shank,” BHS coach Jamey Grogg said. “They have had outstanding softball careers and have made this program better. I am grateful for their dedication and commitment to the softball program the last four years. They are fantastic young ladies and they will be missed.”

Blanchester trailed 1-0 going to the fifth and WHS put five runs on the board and sealed the win.

“Overall we played a pretty good game and battled against an outstanding team,” said Grogg. “We got a strong outing from Rianna (Mueller, pitcher) and played well defensively. We just had a letdown in the fifth inning.”

SUMMARY

May 13 2019

@Indian Hill High School

Williamsburg 7 Blanchester 0

B 000.000.0…..0

W 100.051.x…..7

(0) BLANCHESTER (ab-r-h-rbi) Patton 2-0-0-0 Caldwell 2-0-0-0 Abney 3-0-1-0 Creager 3-0-0-0 Roy 2-0-0-0 Stanforth 3-0-0-0 Case 1-0-0-0 Shank 2-0-0-0 Tangonan 2-0-0-0 Stewart 1-0-0-0 Naylor 1-0-0-0

PITCHING^IP^H^R^ER^BB^SO

Mueller (L)^7^7^7^4^3^2