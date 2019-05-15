Start time changed for EC softball

Start time for the East Clinton softball game Friday against Benjamin Logan High School has been changed to 3:30 p.m., according to EC athletic director Jim Marsh.

Ben Logan has graduation 7 p.m. Friday. The Division III district championship game will be played at Tippecanoe High School in Tipp City.

Marsh said in an email the time change “creates a hardship for many of our parents and spectators. I agreed to the time change because if we were in the same situation I would hope that our opponents would do what they could to help our student/athletes experience the thrills of both a district finals game and graduation.”

Originally Ben Logan officials asked Marsh to switch game day to either Thursday or Saturday, Marsh said, but officials from the Southwest District Board said the day of a game can’t be changed, only the start time.

East Clinton is 8-10 on the season. Benjamin Logan is 24-2. The Raiders are members of the Central Buckeye Conference.