Massie no-hit in tourney finale 2-0

WYOMING – Thomas Stickney ended Clinton-Massie’s baseball season Thursday by no-hitting the Falcons 2-0 in a Division II Cincinnati District second round game.

“We just weren’t effective at the plate,” CM coach Brian Camp said. “His fastball was adequate. His off-speed, slider stuff was pretty good. We had fits with it most of the night. We just weren’t able to get anything going.”

Clinton-Massie’s final season record is 14-8.

Stickney struck out 12 batters but issued five walks.

Camp said his Falcons didn’t make much noise at the plate through the first five innings.

However they were able to load the bases in the sixth. But a leaping grab by the Wyoming shortstop thwarted the Massie rally.

“If that falls, we at least get the game tied,” said Camp.

The no-hitter by Stickney spoiled a solid start by Massie’s Luke Chappie, who pitched 5.1 innings and gave up five hits and three bases on balls. Both runs allowed were earned.

“He’s been as good as anybody this year,” said Camp. “They manufactured a run in the first and manufactured a run in the second. It just wasn’t a good baseball night for us.”

Camp said there were plenty of positives in this SBAAC American Division championship season for Massie. He said the program will miss seniors Chappie, Tyler Lewis and Corey May.