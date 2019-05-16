Ostermeier first BHS athlete to qualify for regional

PIQUA – Regan Ostermeier finished second Thursday in the shot put at the Division II Piqua District Track & Field Championship at Alexander Stadium.

Ostermeier had a best effort of 36-11.25 but took second behind Emma Broermann of Badin who had a 37-5.5.

On Thursday, preliminary heats were contested in several running events. Those finishing in the top eight advanced to the finals which will be held Saturday.

Clayton Schirmer ran 16.84 seconds and is fifth going into the Saturday run of the 110-meter high hurdles.

In the boys 800-meter run, Tanner Creager was third fastest 2:03.85 and Ricky Davis was 12th fastest 2:09.69. The top 16 from the prelims advance to the finals on Saturday.

In the girls 800, Olivia Gundler and Alexis Davis both qualified for the finals.

Among finals on Thursday, Matthew Grogg was sixth in the discus with a 119-7 throw.

Taylor Cochran was sixth overall in the pole vault, clearing 9-0.