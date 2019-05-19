Henson sets record, qualifies for EC boys

Junior Aidan Henson scored a daily double Saturday at the Division II Piqua District Track & Field Championship meet.

The East Clinton standout set a school record in the 800-meter run while qualifying for the regional meet next week.

Henson was third in the 800 in 2:01.29.

The regional meet will be held at Piqua Thursday and Saturday. Henson will run 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 800 finals.

At the Division III Milton-Union District, the East Clinton girls competed.

The lone scorer was Carah Anteck in the 3,200-meter run. She finished eighth in the event.