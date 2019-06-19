Massie linemen win OHSFCA challenge 3rd time

For the third time in school history, Clinton-Massie won the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Lineman Challenge this weekend at Dublin Coffman High School.

The Falcons have participated in the event the past 15 years, coach Dan McSurley said.

“We’re always competitive,” he admitted. “It’s fun for your linemen.”

The event coincides with the 7-on-7 drills being held at the same time. Those drills utilize only quarterbacks, running backs and receivers.

McSurley said Clinton-Massie also won the linemen challenge in 2012 and 2013. Massie went on to win OHSAA football state championships those two seasons.

McSurley said the linemen involved for the Falcons were Noah Corbett, Jonathan Colins, Brody Muterspaw, Colton Doyle, Braxton Green, Davis Wulf, Garrett Vance, Charley Hale, Collin Swope, Lane Schulz and Christian Doss.

