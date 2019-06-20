Spirk Soccer School set for July 15-18

The annual Spirk Soccer School will be held July 15-18 on the Robert Hensley Fields at David R. Williams Memorial Park.

The camp runs 6 to 9 p.m. each day. The camp is for youth ages 6 through high school.

Steve Spirk, in his 28th year as the women’s head soccer coach at Wilmington College, will again be conducting the camp.

Campers will receive 12 hours of instruction including skill work, finishing, World Cup games and scrimmaging each day.

Cost is $75 and campers receive a T-shirt and sling pack.

Spirk will be assisted by area high school and college coaches, along with Spirk’s sons Benny and Sam.