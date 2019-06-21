Junior golf camps for beginners, advanced players at Snow Hill

Summer junior golf camps will be held at Snow Hill Country Club for beginning and advanced youth golfers.

The beginners camps are targeted to juniors who have never picked up a club or are new to the game of golf. The camp will teach the basic elements of the golf swing along with fun activities and course play.

The advanced camps are for juniors who have conquered the basics of the golf swing and are looking to play competitively in the future.

Mike Deters, PGA instructor, will be the camp director.

The beginner camps are set for July 8-9 and July 22-23. The advanced camps are July 10-11 and July 24-25.

Each camp sessions runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. each day. Cost is $65 for two sessions or $120 for all four sessions.

For more information call 937-987-2922.