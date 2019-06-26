Hall of Fame class of 2019

The 2019 class of the Clinton County Sports Hall of Fame was inducted Wednesday night at the Expo Center on the Clinton County Fairgrounds. The inductees were Lawrence Boles, Angela Bahr, Alan Ledford, Dan McSurley, Larry A. Miller and John B. Patton. In the photo, from left to right, are the inductees and their presenters, Brent Patton, Chris Patton, John Patton, Alan Ledford, Eric Ledford, Angie Bahr, Dan McSurley, Joni Streber, Janelle McSurley Running, Butch Hooper, Larry Miller and Phil Snow. Also, the Wilmington News Journal Clinton County Scholar-Athlete Award winners were announced. The four winners were Olivia Gundler of Blanchester, Brady Henry of Wilmington and Griffin Laake and Hailey Clayborn of Clinton-Massie.

