Wilmington High School volleyball players went through a two-day camp at Fred Summers Court in the Rodger O. Borror Middle School gym. Varsity head coach Jenna Persinger had her team going through drills on two courts. Randy Schmidt of Matchpoint Volleyball also instructed the players in drills, along with Clara Ackerman and Sam Pruett. Ackerman plays at Baldwin-Wallace University and Pruett plays collegiately at Walsh University.

