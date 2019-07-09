5-under wins Senior Golf at Elks 797 GC

The team of Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Bill Ross and Pete Fentress had a 5-under par 30 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winners had birdies on Nos. 11, 14, 15, 17 and 18.

The rest of the field:

• 31: Don Sicurella, D Bullock, Kenny Hill, Keith Hill.

• 31: Rocky Long, Carl Wright, Herb Johnson, Rusty Smethwick.

• 32: French Hatfield, Denny Kruszka, Doggie Anderson, Gary Bishop.

• 33: Bruce Barrett, Mark Hess, Dave Miller, Jim Luck.

• 33: Gary Newbry, Roger Miller, Fred Stern, Dean Hawk.