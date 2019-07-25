ROB 7th grader on title team in Cooperstown

Jacob Stephens, a seventh grader this fall at Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School, was a member of the Cincy Flames 12u baseball team that won the championship at the Cooperstown Dream Park tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y., home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The 12u team went 11-0 and defeated the No. 2 seed in the tournament championship game. Stephens, a pitcher, catcher and outfielder for the Flames, hit .455 with five homeruns in the tournament. Stephens is scheduled to represent Team Ohio baseball at the 2019 Futures Games in Emerson, Ga., July 30 through Aug. 4, according to information submitted by the family. In the team photo, players and coaches for the 12u Cincy Flames, from left to right, front row, Alec Halter, Colten Muhlenkamp, Casey Doner, Derek Fleming, Bryce Vaughn, Matt Ponatoski; assistant coach Sam Muhlenkamp, Caleb Griewe, assistant coach Adam McDunough, Conner Smith, Zion Theophilus, Eric Fleetwood, Jake Stephens, Preston Zumwalt, assistant coach Ryan Ponatoski, head coach Scott Bray.

Jacob Stephens, a seventh grader this fall at Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School, was a member of the Cincy Flames 12u baseball team that won the championship at the Cooperstown Dream Park tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y., home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The 12u team went 11-0 and defeated the No. 2 seed in the tournament championship game. Stephens, a pitcher, catcher and outfielder for the Flames, hit .455 with five homeruns in the tournament. Stephens is scheduled to represent Team Ohio baseball at the 2019 Futures Games in Emerson, Ga., July 30 through Aug. 4, according to information submitted by the family. In the team photo, players and coaches for the 12u Cincy Flames, from left to right, front row, Alec Halter, Colten Muhlenkamp, Casey Doner, Derek Fleming, Bryce Vaughn, Matt Ponatoski; assistant coach Sam Muhlenkamp, Caleb Griewe, assistant coach Adam McDunough, Conner Smith, Zion Theophilus, Eric Fleetwood, Jake Stephens, Preston Zumwalt, assistant coach Ryan Ponatoski, head coach Scott Bray.

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_2019_Week07_Closing_07182019_087.jpg Jacob Stephens, a seventh grader this fall at Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School, was a member of the Cincy Flames 12u baseball team that won the championship at the Cooperstown Dream Park tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y., home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The 12u team went 11-0 and defeated the No. 2 seed in the tournament championship game. Stephens, a pitcher, catcher and outfielder for the Flames, hit .455 with five homeruns in the tournament. Stephens is scheduled to represent Team Ohio baseball at the 2019 Futures Games in Emerson, Ga., July 30 through Aug. 4, according to information submitted by the family. In the team photo, players and coaches for the 12u Cincy Flames, from left to right, front row, Alec Halter, Colten Muhlenkamp, Casey Doner, Derek Fleming, Bryce Vaughn, Matt Ponatoski; assistant coach Sam Muhlenkamp, Caleb Griewe, assistant coach Adam McDunough, Conner Smith, Zion Theophilus, Eric Fleetwood, Jake Stephens, Preston Zumwalt, assistant coach Ryan Ponatoski, head coach Scott Bray. Courtesy Photo

Jacob Stephens

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/07/web1_BB_jacobflames.jpg Jacob Stephens Courtesy Photo

Jacob Stephens, a seventh grader this fall at Wilmington’s Rodger O. Borror Middle School, was a member of the Cincy Flames 12u baseball team that won the championship at the Cooperstown Dream Park tournament in Cooperstown, N.Y., home of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum. The 12u team went 11-0 and defeated the No. 2 seed in the tournament championship game. Stephens, a pitcher, catcher and outfielder for the Flames, hit .455 with five homeruns in the tournament. Stephens is scheduled to represent Team Ohio baseball at the 2019 Futures Games in Emerson, Ga., July 30 through Aug. 4, according to information submitted by the family. In the team photo, players and coaches for the 12u Cincy Flames, from left to right, front row, Alec Halter, Colten Muhlenkamp, Casey Doner, Derek Fleming, Bryce Vaughn, Matt Ponatoski; assistant coach Sam Muhlenkamp, Caleb Griewe, assistant coach Adam McDunough, Conner Smith, Zion Theophilus, Eric Fleetwood, Jake Stephens, Preston Zumwalt, assistant coach Ryan Ponatoski, head coach Scott Bray.