Woods sets CM record, leads way to SBAAC win

GOSHEN – Led by tournament medalist Gabby Woods, Clinton-Massie edged Clermont Northeastern 376 to 377 Monday in the SBAAC 18-Hole Season Opener for girls golf teams at Eagles Nest Golf Course.

Woods had an even par 71, which was good enough to break her own 18-hole school record.

“Gabby hole out for eagle on the par 4 15th,” CM coach Tim McGraw said. “She hit the ball really well.”

Pearl Spurlock had a 98 and played well, McGraw said.

“We just need to be a little more consistent and better when we get on and around the greens,”

Taylor Anderson had a 99 for Massie.

Wilmington’s Lilly Middleton was tournament runnerup with an 85.

Ashlin Benne had a 98 to post Blanchester’s low score.

Gretchen Boggs was the lone Lady Astro to play in the tournament.

SUMMARY

Aug 5 2019

SBAAC 18-Hole Girls Opener

Team scores

Clinton-Massie 376 Clermont Northeastern 377 New Richmond 413 Wilmington 428 Goshen 481 Western Brown 523

Individuals

Gabby Woods (CM) 71; Lilly Middleton (WHS) 85; Hailey Stegemann (CNE) 87; Sadie Hoeppner (CNE) 87; Madi Arnett (Go) 91; Mackenzie Gammon (NR) 96; Ashlin Benne (B) 98; Peal Spurlock (CM) 98; Taylor Shumard (CNE) 98; Taylor Anderson (CM) 99; Emily Fischer (NR) 102; Gracie Minton (CNE) 105; Meadow Holcomb (NR) 106; Abby Schneider (CM) 108; Katie Gardner (NR) 109; Madison Gilbert (WHS) 110; Tatem Linder (NR) 111; Brecken Wells (Go) 115; Maddie Steinmetz (WHS) 115; Kayleigh McCarty (WB) 117; Brooklyn Taylor (WHS) 118; Carsyn Custis (WHS) 118; Mackynzi Vonderhaar (CM) 119; Jetta McCarty (NR) 120; Riley Flint (WHS) 122; Reagan Grogg (B) 129; Tia Tuneburg (CNE) 130; Hedie Crow (Geo) 130; Allyssa Spears (WB) 131; Julia Matthewson (Go) 133; Zoey Hupp (B) 137; Gretchen Boggs (EC) 137; Megan Richman (WB) 137; Bella Fite (WB) 138; Genna Beebee (CNE) 142