Evans leads WHS golfers to pair of wins

GREEN TOWNSHIP – Led by first-year golfer Brady Evans, the Wilmington High School boys golf team defeated Little Miami and East Clinton Tuesday in a non-league match at Snow Hill Country Club.

Evans had a 44 to earn match medalist honors as Wilmington posted a 197 team score. Evans played football three years at WHS before going out for golf this season.

“It was nice to see Brady play well, especially since this was his first-ever match,” WHS coach Phil Gilmore said.

Also for Wilmington, Brady Leathley had a 48 and Joey Bush shot a 51. Braydon Conley came in with a 54 and Dyle Cole carded a 59. Braden Harmeling shot a 62.

The Hurricane played without reigning SBAAC player of the year Jack Murphy.

“I think this was a good confidence boost for the kids to be able to pull of a 2-0 start on our season without their leader,” said Gilmore.

The 18-hole SBAAC match is Thursday at Eagles Nest.

“We have a lot of work to do and only a short time to do it in,” Gilmore said. “We will get some work in and see where we put ourselves at the end of the day on Thursday.”

East Clinton, 217 team score, was again led by Gage McConahay who had 46.

Evan Stewart shot a 55 and Nathan Ellis had a 56 for the Astros. Quinton Tolle and Cooper Rack both had 60s while Gavin Denniston posted a 66.

For Little Miami, 204 as a team, Blake Bronner posted a 48 and Ben Greenwell had a 49. Martin Saviir shot a 58 and Jacob Williams had 52. Rocco Tomasetti had a 55 and Evan Ealy came in with 63.

