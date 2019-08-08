‘Cane tie with Broncos at 18-hole SBAAC event

BATAVIA – After 18 holes of SBAAC play, Wilmington boys golf coach Phil Gilmore feels pretty good despite a less-than-stellar day for his Hurricane.

The Hurricane had a 359 and tied with Western Brown atop the field of the SBAAC American Division 18-hole tournament Thursday at Cedar Trace Golf Course.

“We did not have our best day today and we just made some silly mistakes,” said Gilmore. “But, we will take where we are right now. Considering this was the first 18-hole match for four of our guys, we will gladly take our finish and get ready for next Thursday down at White Oak Golf Course.

Jack Murphy of WHS and Jack Beineke of New Richmond shared tournament medalist honors with 6-over par 77s.

Braydon Conley came in with an 88 for the Hurricane.

“We really needed that 88 out of Braydon,” Gilmore said. “This will be a good confidence boost for him.”

SUMMARY

Aug 8 2019

SBAAC American 18-hole event

@Cedar Trace Golf Course

Wilmington (359) Jack Murphy 77 Brady Evans 96 Joey Bush 106 Braydon Conley 88 Brady Leathley 98 Dyle Cole 119

Western Brown (359) Tabor Tesmer 81 Hunter Bolender 96 Kaden Huddle 93 Kellan Pinkerton 89 Anthony Wright 120 Austin Hudson 105

Batavia (373) Luke Turner 89 Ethan Hensley 109 Austin Hensley 83 Ty Shepard 98 Ethan Bacca 103 Josh Berger 103

New Richmond (398) Jack Beineke 77 Jackson Miller 98 Connor Fouss 109 Brady Merz 114

Clinton-Massie (427) Ethan Johnson 102 Mike Moritz 102 Dakota Gasaway 113 Jonathan Marburger 110 Clay Carroll 116 George Chowning 119

Goshen (527) Colton Rich 134 Brice Noland 113 Tim Bauer 123 Ryan Abeling 141 Tyler Herrera 142

