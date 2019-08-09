Beavers enjoy visit to Snow Hill, top ‘Cane

GREEN TOWNSHIP — Despite having the match medalist, the Wilmington High School boys golf team was defeated by Beavercreek Friday 349 to 381 at Snow Hill Country Club in non-league action.

Wilmington’s Jack Murphy led all golfers with a 75.

After Murphy posted his score, the Hurricane went to 101 by Braydon Conley for its next tally.

Beavercreek posted five scores under 101 and ran away with the victory.

Wilmington is 2-1 on the year.

SUMMARY

Aug 9, 2019

@Snow Hill Country Club

Beavercreek 349 Wilmington 381

BEAVERCREEK — Josh Kochensparger 80 Kurtis Snyder 84 Patrick O’Connor 90 Nick Roux 95 Jack Sutton 100 Mitchell Toby 101

WILMINGTON — Jack Murphy 75 Braydon Conley Brady Evans 109 Brady Leathley 102 Joey Bush 103 Dylan Cole 116

