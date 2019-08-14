How low can she go? Woods has 29 at Colonial Pines

NEW RICHMOND – — How low can she go?

Well, at least 5-under at Colonial Pines.

Clinton-Massie senior Gabby Woods set another school record by shooting a 5-under par 29 Wednesday on the 2,175-yard front nine in the SBAAC Girls Golf match at the Colonial Pines Golf Club.

Woods did not have a score higher than 4 on any hole. She birdied Nos. 1, 2, 5, 6 and 8. She parred the other four holes.

“Gabby played flawless,” CM coach Tim McGraw said.

As a team, the Lady Falcons edged Clermont Northeastern by one stroke, 167 to 168.

“Very happy with the way we played,” said McGraw. “The girls did a nice job bouncing back from yesterday. Gonna be close with CNE the rest of the way as they played well.”

After two league rounds, the Falcons lead the Rockets by just three strokes.

At Colonial Pines, Wilmington was fourth overall while Blanchester was sixth and East Clinton finished eighth. For Blanchester it was the school’s first-ever team match in girls golf.

Lilly Middleton of Wilmington was third overall with a 40.

Ashlin Benne of Blanchester had a 45 while Marci Ellis posted a 64 for East Clinton.

SUMMARY

Aug 14 2019

SBAAC Girls

@Colonial Pines Golf Club

Team Scores

Clinton-Massie 167 Clermont Northeastern 168 New Richmond 188 Wilmington 192 Goshen 213 Blanchester 242 Western Brown 249 East Clinton 284

Clinton-Massie (167) Gabby Woods 29 Taylor Anderson 44 Abby Schneider 48 Pearl Spurlock 50 Mackynzi Vonderhaar 46 Luci Payne 55

Wilmington (192) Lilly Middleton 40 Lexi Evans 56 Madison Gilbert 52 Maddie Steinmetz 45 Riley Flint 55 Carsyn Custis 57 Reiley Black 60 Rachel Lowe 62 Chloe Deck 69

East Clinton (284) Gretchen Boggs 66 Marci Ellis 64 Kamille Helsel, Lydia, Emma

Blanchester (242) Ashlin Benne 45 Reagan Grogg 59 Zoey Hupp 70 Danielle Bolser 73 Emmy Hodge 68

Gabby Woods had a 5-under par 29 Wednesday at Colonial Pines Golf Club, establishing another Clinton-Massie girls golf https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_GLFDT_GabbyWoods2me-3.jpg Gabby Woods had a 5-under par 29 Wednesday at Colonial Pines Golf Club, establishing another Clinton-Massie girls golf