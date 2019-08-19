Ladycats open with volleyball road win

NEW RICHMOND – A solid team effort propelled the Blanchester High School volleyball team to a 25-18, 25-21, 25-15 win over New Richmond Monday in non-league action.

“All and all it was a good team effort all the way around,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “The girls really worked hard and worked together and got the job done. It’s always nice to get the first one under our belts, especially for our four freshman.”

Holly Scott had a dig, two perfect passes, six assists and 11 service points for BHS. Ally Davis added a dig, 10 perfect passes, three kills and 10 points. Caili Baumann had two perfect passes, three kills, a block and 11 points. Summer Schutte finished with a dig, five perfect passes, five assists, a kill and 12 points.

Madison Creager chipped in with three digs, two perfect passes and seven points. Emma Falgner posted three digs and five perfect passes. Ainsley Whitaker had two digs, three perfect passes, two kills and seven points. Hailey Mulvihill had a perfect pass, two kills, a block and 12 points.

