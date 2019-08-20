BHS cross country competes at Fultz Invitational

MONROE — A handful of Blanchester runners competed Monday at the Alex Fultz Invitational at Monroe High School.
BHS did not have anyone in the varsity girls race, according to results posted on Baumspage.com.
In the boys race, Joey Haines was 33rd in 22:26.
Drew Wyss was 18th in the middle school boys race and Aubrey Stevens was seventh in the middle school girls race.
SUMMARY
Aug 19, 2019
Alex Fultz Invitational
@Monroe High School
HS Boys Results
Team Scores
Bellbrook 60 Little Miami 65 Beechwood (ky) 65 Edgewood 141 Monroe 144 Franklin 149 Mt Healthy 163 Dixie 166 Northwest 271 Northridge 272
Individuals (124 runners)
1, Nathaneal Weldemichael (Beechwood) 18:02.6
33, Joey Haines 22:26
66, Brett Bandow 25:19.3
HS Girls Results
Team Scores
Little Miami 27 Bellbrook 29 Beechwood (ky) 95 Edgeowood 111 Northwest 137 Franklin 158
Individuals (79 runners)
1, Grace Biddle (Little Miami) 22:36.4
MS Boys Results
Team Scores
Monroe 29 Franklin 48 Preble Shawnee 62 Middletown Madison 91
Individuals (42 runners)
1, Andrew Wilcox (Monroe) 11:21.7
18, Drew Wyss 14:57.5
MS Girls Results
Team Scores
Monroe 35 Middletown Madison 45 Franklin 46
Individuals (30 runners)
1, Kensie Black (Franklin) 14:34.5
7, Aubrey Stevens 16:47.6
30, Carolyn Koch 26:58.4