BHS cross country competes at Fultz Invitational

MONROE — A handful of Blanchester runners competed Monday at the Alex Fultz Invitational at Monroe High School.

BHS did not have anyone in the varsity girls race, according to results posted on Baumspage.com.

In the boys race, Joey Haines was 33rd in 22:26.

Drew Wyss was 18th in the middle school boys race and Aubrey Stevens was seventh in the middle school girls race.

SUMMARY

Aug 19, 2019

Alex Fultz Invitational

@Monroe High School

HS Boys Results

Team Scores

Bellbrook 60 Little Miami 65 Beechwood (ky) 65 Edgewood 141 Monroe 144 Franklin 149 Mt Healthy 163 Dixie 166 Northwest 271 Northridge 272

Individuals (124 runners)

1, Nathaneal Weldemichael (Beechwood) 18:02.6

33, Joey Haines 22:26

66, Brett Bandow 25:19.3

HS Girls Results

Team Scores

Little Miami 27 Bellbrook 29 Beechwood (ky) 95 Edgeowood 111 Northwest 137 Franklin 158

Individuals (79 runners)

1, Grace Biddle (Little Miami) 22:36.4

MS Boys Results

Team Scores

Monroe 29 Franklin 48 Preble Shawnee 62 Middletown Madison 91

Individuals (42 runners)

1, Andrew Wilcox (Monroe) 11:21.7

18, Drew Wyss 14:57.5

MS Girls Results

Team Scores

Monroe 35 Middletown Madison 45 Franklin 46

Individuals (30 runners)

1, Kensie Black (Franklin) 14:34.5

7, Aubrey Stevens 16:47.6

30, Carolyn Koch 26:58.4

https://www.wnewsj.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/22/2019/08/web1_LOGO-bhs-letter-7.jpg