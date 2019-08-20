7-under 29 wins senior outing at Elks

The team of Kathy Keltner, Eric Keltner, Kenny Hill and Keith Hill had 7-under par 29 Tuesday and won the Senior Golf League outing at the Elks 797 Golf Course.

The winning team had an eagle on No. 2 and birdies on Nos. 1, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

The rest of the field:

• 29: Jerry Schultz, Don Sicurella, Tim Martin, Roger Miller.

• 30: Steve Olinger, Denny Kruszka, Gary Bishop, Bruce Barrett.

• 30: Dick Mitchener, Clarence Cross, Jim Jones, Bill Ross.

• 34: Gary Newbry, Dave Miller, Harold Anderson.

• 34: Carl Wright, Rusty Smethwick, Herb Johnson.

• 34: Al Hardy, Ed Farley, Dick Thacker.