Lions roar in 3-0 win over Blanchester volleyball

LEESBURG — The Blanchester volleyball team dropped a non-league match Wednesday to Fairfield 18-25, 12-25, 22-25 in non-league play.

“The girls played hard,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “They didn’t give up at any point.”

Statistically, Cali Baumann and Hailey Mulvihill played well at the net, Weisflock said. Baumann had five kills and four blocks. Mulvihill had four blocks and four kills.

Holly Scott had 11 assists, six perfect passes and 13 points. Ally Davis had four kills, a block, three digs, six perfect passes and three points. Madison Creager finished with two digs, two perfect passes and four points.

Emma Falgner contributed five digs and six perfect passes. Ainsley Whitaker had a kill and three points while Summer Schutte had four assists, a block, two digs, seven perfect passes and 10 points.