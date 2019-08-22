East Clinton shines in opening win over Hillsboro

HILLSBORO – Libby and Gracie Evanshine combined for 22 kills as East Clinton defeated Hillsboro 20-25, 25-13, 25-23, 28-26 in the season opening volleyball match at HHS.

Libby Evanshine had 12 kills, two aces and a dig while Gracie posted 10 kills, nine digs and three aces.

“Great game of volleyball between both teams,” EC coach Samantha McGraw said. “Extremely proud of the team for finishing strong and sealing the win. They remained focused and did what they were supposed to do to get the win.”

Myah Jones played well as a setter, contributing six kills, three aces and three blocks along the way. Katrina Bowman also had a solid setting game to go along with eight aces.

Kiya Byrd had three blocks and Emma Malone had 14 digs on defense. Rhylee Luttrell, Gracie Boggs and Jericka Boggs also played well, coach McGraw said.

