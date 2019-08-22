BHS triumphs in National Division opener

BLANCHESTER – With Ashleigh Osborn and Saliya Geary picking up their first varsity win, the Blanchester tennis team defeated Felicity 4-1 in National Division play on the BHS courts.

Blanchester is 2-3 overall and 1-0 in the National Division. Felicity drops to 0-2 in the division and 1-3 overall.

“It was nice to get off to a good start in league play,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “It was a great effort throughout the lineup.”

Despite a loss, Kayla Allen was involved in a high quality match at first singles.

“I think Kayla more than held her own against a very good player,” said Sexton. “I’m looking forward to seeing them play again.”

Osborn and Geary were 6-1, 6-1 winners at second doubles for the Ladycats.

Maddy Coyle won her match in three sets, 6-2, 4-6, 10-6.

SUMMARY

Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019

@Blanchester High School

Blanchester 4, Felicity 1

Singles

• Madison Baird (F) d. Kayla Allen 6-2, 6-3

• Maddy Coyle (B) d. Piper Blake 6-2, 4-6, [10-6]

• Annie Trovillo (B) d. Emily Hardewig 6-0, 6-3

Doubles

• Grace Irwin, Taylor Bradley (B) d. Carly McClure, Tessa Ackerman 6-3, 6-2

• Ashleigh Osborn, Saliya Geary (B) d. Kyra Davidson, Ally Perry 6-1, 6-1