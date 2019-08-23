Lady G-Men post shutout win over Ladycats

GEORGETOWN – Unable to score during a fast start, the Blanchester High School girls soccer team was defeated Thursday by Georgetown 6-0 in SBAAC National Division action at GHS.

Becca Kratzer forced the attack early in the match for the Ladycats, coach Kurt Ballinger said.

Failing to score early, Blanchester fell behind when Georgetown put the first goal on the scoreboard 10 minutes into the match.

BHS then lost defender Josie Wilson to injury, Ballinger added, and “the attacking momentum stayed firmly with Georgetown the rest of the way.”

Olivia Potts was a difference maker for BHS on defense and Lana Roy was composed in the midfield, Ballinger said. Alyssa Griffith had 14 saves in goal.