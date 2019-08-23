Blan JV volleyball drops one to Batavia

BLANCHESTER — The Blanchester High School junior varsity volleyball team was defeated by Batavia Thursday 25-22, 17-25, 19-25 at the BHS gym.

Taylor Combs had 11 points with four aces, a kill and three assists. Rianna Mueller finished with three points, two aces and two digs. Sarah Pell contributed three points with an ace. Makenna Maddix had four points and three assists. Mariah Lanham recorded two points, five perfect passes and a kill. Makayla Lanham had seven points and two kills. Taylynn Barr totaled two points, two kills and an assist.