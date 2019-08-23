Galley, G-Men whip Wildcats 7-0

GEORGETOWN – Joshua Galley had a hat trick to lift Georgetown to a 7-0 win Thursday over Blanchester in SBAAC National Division soccer action.

“Georgetown jumped ahead early and they were able to dictate the game,” BHS coach Andrew Freeman said. “Our team also fell victim to some plays that were simply unfortunate both offensively and defensively. We had a few really good chances to score that we were unlucky on.

“I think there was a little bit of a hangover from the intensity of our first game that we could not match.”

Gavin Colebank had nine saves in goal for the Wildcats.

“We have to let this be one game and learn from it,” Freeman said. “Now it’s time to prepare for Felicity.”