WHS wins 49th straight National Division match over BHS

WILLIAMSBURG – Blanchester was in each set but unable to come out top, falling to Williamsburg Tuesday 25-16, 25-16, 25-20 in SBAAC National Division play.

Blanchester is now 1-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play.

Williamsburg is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in the National. WHS has won 49 straight National Division matchups and 73 matches against SBAAC rivals from both divisions.

“The girls never gave up at any point,” BHS coach Jenna Weisflock said. “They worked really hard and fought every point.”

Caili Baumann had six kills and eight blocks at the net to go along with an assist and nine points.

Holly Scott had 14 points, seven assists, five digs and seven perfect passes. Ally Davis finished with four points, two kills, three digs and 16 perfect passes. Madison Creager contributed three points, three digs and four perfect passes. Emma Falgner had three digs and five perfect passes.

Ainsley Whitaker totaled seven points, three kills and a dig. Hailey Mulvihill chipped in with six points, a dig and three perfect passes. Summer Schutte recorded five points, three assists, two kills, a dig and six perfect passes.