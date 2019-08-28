EC JV volleyball tames Tigers in opener

LEES CREEK – The East Clinton reserve volleyball team defeated Bethel-Tate 25-20, 25-17 Tuesday night in its home and league opener.

Coach Kelli Jamison said the Astros played well and worked hard. “The team is looking really good to start,” Jamison added.

Sophomore Lydia Kessler had six aces and four digs. Freshman Kami Whiteaker recorded five kills, seven digs and two aces. Josie Jones, also a freshman, had three aces, three kills and a dig.

Junior libero Alex Rolfe had four digs, two aces and overall excellent passing, Jamison said. Lauren Hadley had three kills and two digs while sophomore Mackenzie Pence finished with four kills, three aces and two digs. Kelsi Lilly, the setter, had two aces, two digs and 14 set assists. Hayley Mess had a kill off the bench.