Snow Hill cliffhanger: EC over Hillsboro by 4

GREEN TOWNSHIP – Led by Gage McConahay, the East Clinton boys golf team edged Hillsboro 193 to 197 Wednesday in a non-league match at Snow Hill Country Club.

Playing the par 35 front nine, McConahay was match medalist with a 2-over 37.

Lane Baker had a 51 and Quinton Tolle shot 52 for East Clinton

Gabe Mycroft was the low scorer for the Indians with a 45.

SUMMARY

Aug 28, 2019

@Snow Hill Country Club

East Clinton 193 Hillsboro 197

East Clinton (193) Gage McConahay 37 Lane Baker 51 Quinton Tolle 52 Nathan Ellis 53 Evan Stewart 58 Cooper Rack 58

Hillsboro (197) Gabe Mycroft 45 Ryan Harless 56 Bryce Bledsoe 50 Hayden Miller 54 Lawton Parry 48 Josh Crawford 57