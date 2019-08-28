BHS tennis knocks off defending champs 5-0

OWENSVILLE — By a 5-0 score, the Blanchester High School tennis team defeated the defending SBAAC National Division champion Clermont Northeastern Wednesday on the CNE courts.

“Any time you can beat the team that won it last year, it’s a good win,” BHS coach Matt Sexton said. “We have a few things to clean up still, but overall I’m really pleased we were able to get the clean sweep.”

Blanchester is 3-3 overall and 2-0 in the division. Clermont Northeastern falls to 2-1 in the National.

Sexton noted Maddy Coyle’s 6-0, 6-0 win at second singles.

“Maddy was dominant,” he said. “She didn’t mess around. It was her best match of the season.”

Annie Trovillo rallied from a 7-4 tiebreak deficit to win her singles match 6-4, 5-7, [10-8].

Second doubles won a 10-2 match tiebreak. They won in straight sets but a scoring error forced the tiebreak, Sexton said.

SUMMARY

Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019

@Clermont NE HS

Blanchester 5, Clermont NE 0

Singles

1: Kayla Allen d. Kenady Brown 7-5, 6-0

2: Maddy Coyle d. Savannah Grenzer 6-0, 6-0

3: Annie Trovillo d. Sarah Palafox 6-4, 5-7, [10-8]

Doubles

1: Taylor Bradley, Grace Irwin d. Destiny Sheangsheng, Alyssa Ferguson 6-2, 2-6, 6-2

2: Saliya Geary, Maggie Caldwell d. Angie Cox, Abby Silvers 6-1, 5-7, [10-2]