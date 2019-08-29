Hospice golf outing Sept. 27 at Snow Hill CC

WILMINGTON — Community Care Hospice will hold its 15th annual golf classic Sept. 27 at Snow Hill Country Club.

Proceeds from the event will support patient care and services at Community Care Hospice, an affiliate of Ohio’s Hospice. The not-for-profit hospice in Wilmington provides care for patients in a 10-county area.

Registration and breakfast begins at 7:45 am, with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m, with lunch served at 2:15 pm. Special events include two closest to the pin contests and one longest putt challenge in addition to a 50/50 raffle.

The presenting sponsor is the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 71 of Columbus.

For more about the event and download the registration form, go to http://communitycarehospice.com/golf2019. For more information, contact Sydney Truax at 937-256-9507, ext. 2885 or STruax@OhiosHospice.org.