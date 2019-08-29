Massie dominates Goshen tennis 5-0

GOSHEN – With just one match going to three sets, Clinton-Massie dominated Goshen 5-0 Thursday in SBAAC American Division tennis action on the Goshen courts.

Clinton Massie improves to 6-0, 3-0 in SBAAC American Division action. They return to action Tuesday when they host East Clinton.

In two weather interrupted matches, Clinton-Massie will host New Richmond 4:30 p.m. Sept 10 and will play at Wilmington 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13.

Vanessa Asher won 6-4, 4-6, 10-6 at third singles. All others matches were easy Massie wins.

“Goshen is in a rebuilding year after graduating all their varsity starters from last season, and starting over with a new coach,” CM coach Lynn Deatherage said.

SUMMARY

Aug 29, 2019

@Goshen High School

Clinton-Massie 5 Goshen 0

S1: Nina Lazic (5-1, 2-1) defeated Kaleigh Matthewson 6-0, 6-0

S2: Raelee Schulz (5-1, 3-0) defeated Paige Blankenship 6-2, 6-0

S3: Vanessa Asher (2-1, 1-1) defeated Jayden Parrott 6-4, 4-6, 10-6

Doubles

D1: Kari Cragwall, Liza Duncan (4-0, 2-0) defeated Adelyn Middick, Karley Cooper 6-0, 6-0

D2: Paige Wood, Kenzie Stinchcomb (4-1, 2-0) defeated Faith Pitts, Maggie Hammond 6-0, 6-0