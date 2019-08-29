Clermont NE blanks East Clinton in SBAAC tennis

LEES CREEK – Despite a 5-0 loss to Clermont Northeastern Thursday in SBAAC National Division tennis, East Clinton head coach Doug Stehlin said his squad is improving.

“The team is improving as they put in a good effort, as many members were winning some games in their matches,” he said.

Carlie Ellis had a battle at first singles before falling 5-7, 4-6.

SUMMARY

Aug 29, 2019

@East Clinton High School

Clermont NE 5 East Clinton 0

Singles

1: Carlie Ellis was def by V Brown 5-7, 4-6

2: Sarah Ross was def by S. Grenzer 4-6, 2-6

3: Jestiny Hughes was def by S. Palafox 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

1: Melina Noble, Alexia Garen were def by Sheangshang, A. Ferguson 4-6, 2-6

2: Mersadees Gulley, Holly Bernard were def by M. Turner, M. Turner 1-6, 2-6